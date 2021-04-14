Air Arabia to start flights between Sarajevo and Abu Dhabi in June

Sarajevo, BiH | 14 April 2021 (Tirana Echo) –Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has confirmed it is to start flights between Sarajevo and Abu Dhabi as of June, as Bosnia & Herzegovina battles rising numbers of Covid-19 cases.



The direct flights will take place three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays until the end of the summer season.



Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is a joint business venture of Air Arabia with Etihad Airways, with the company being established last year as a low cost airline.

The intention of the founders of this company is to provide the well-known service quality of Air Arabia, as the leading low-cost carrier in the Middle East, to passengers traveling to and from Abu Dhabi, the Sarajevo International Airport announced today.



Tickets can be purchased online at www.airarabia.com or through a representative of the company (AvioAssist) at the Sarajevo International Airport.

It is unclear how Abu Dhabi’s first low cost airline plans to turn the airline into a profitable project given the toll the industry has taken from the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the announcement comes as a positive development for a pandemic hit and isolated region.

Bosnia & Herzegovina is continuing to experience a very high and rising number of Covid-19 infections with saturated levels of hospital capacity.

In response to the worsening epidemiological situation, Bosnian authorities have increased restrictions, including international travel.

