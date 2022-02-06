Conservative pundit says Blinken has stained Albania on behalf of George Soros

Tirana, Albania – | 06 Feb 2022 (Tirana Echo) – Conservative pundit Miranda Devine writes in the New York Post that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, embroiled in enough foreign debacles, stands accused of meddling in Albanian elections on behalf of billionaire financier George Soros and is being sued for defamation in an international court as a result.

The Australian born conservative columnist, points out that one of Blinken’s curious first actions on taking office being sworn in last year was to sanction the former president and prime minister of Albania, Sali Berisha, the anti-communist ally of Presidents H.W. and W. Bush, and who has been in opposition for eight years, and who is a vocal opponent of Soros and his Open Society Foundations, which has been pushing judicial and electoral “reform” in Albania.

In an official statement and accompanying tweet last April, Blinken alleged that Berisha is “corrupt” and had “undermined democracy in Albania,” and barred him, his wife and two children from entering the US.

Berisha strenuously denies the allegations, is outraged that Blinken never provided any proof, claims the US government is trying to prop up the socialist Albanian government of Soros ally Prime Minister Edi Rama and has launched a defamation action against the secretary in a Paris court. Last year, the correctional tribunal of Paris agreed to hear his case.

“Never in my life was I accused by a person or an institution of corruption,” Berisha told Miranda Devine on the phone from the Albanian capital Tirana. “The opposite was true. I worked very closely with the US government in fighting corruption.”

He says that the sanctions are retaliation for his attempt to declare Soros “persona non grata” in Albania after he grew concerned at the malign influence of Soros’ Open Society Foundations on his country.

“I’ve never had a personal problem with George Soros. The problem is first he helped Albania to have civil society and I was thankful but in a short time it became crystal clear that he was creating a monastic model of civil society “ – said Berisha.

Sali Berisha, a cardiologist who led the movement to topple Albania’s communist dictatorship, served as the first non-communist president of Albania from 1992 and later as its prime minister and opposition leader.

Read the New York Post full article in HERE